All fines, allegations against EPWater connected to 2021 wastewater discharge withdrawn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPWater officials announced today that the New Mexico Environmental Department (NMED) withdrew its $1.2 million fine against the utility. NMED also withdrew "all allegations of wrongdoing" connected to the 2021 Frontera Wastewater Emergency, EPWater officials say.

NMED had been arguing that EPWater violated parts of the New Mexico Surface and Groundwater Protection by discharging wastewater into the Rio Grande in August 2021.

EPWater had been countersuing NMED and denied all allegations, as well as arguing that NMED did not have jurisdiction over the issue.

NMED and EPWater have since settled the case, dismissing the fine and all allegations. The organizations now share information, documents, and materials connected to the emergency.

"From the start of the emergency, EPWater maintained consistent communication with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary and Water Commission," an EPWater spokesperson explained. "Utility officials also initiated immediate cleanup of impacted areas within the Rio Grande or surrounding areas. Contractors worked seven days a week for four months to expedite the replacement of more than a mile of the Frontera pipeline."