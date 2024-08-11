La Nube sells out opening weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The wait is over, La Nube children's museum is open and attracting hundreds of visitors during their first weekend of business. The long awaited facility has 4 floors, covers 70,000 sq. ft. and has 9 themed stations. Stephanie Otero, Interim CEO of La Nube says "there's no words to describe how excited we are."

One visitor says the museum brings out your inner child. The 2 stations most visitors say they were impressed by were "Making Waves" and "Flow". The Making Waves station shows you how can utilize every day objects like cardboard and sticks to make music. Flow teaches children about conservation and water power. Their pump rooms show how water is treated and recycled.

La Nube strives to be inclusive, their Desert bloom is designed for kids 3 years old and under. All other stations are open to all ages. They also have exhibits for people who are hearing impaired and sensory backpacks for people with sensory processing disorders. The backpack are free and include noise canceling headphones, weighted vest and fidgets to help make the museum experience enjoyable.

For more information about the stations or to purchase tickets visit La Nube.