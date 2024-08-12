Helping injured and sick animals: Inside the Humane Society of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can help sick and injured animals get better, with the help of the Humane Society of El Paso.

"We do have our own medical foster to adopt program that helps adopt out and get our medical cases into foster program," said Samantha Gambill, the society's Medical Service Coordinator.

"Hopefully, you fall in love with them and just adopt them at the end of their treatment," she said.

Aside from the Humane Society's Adoption Program, the society said its Medical Services Program is one of its largest, and most crucial services.

Staff not only monitor the health and well-being of all of animals under their care; they also have an exclusive veterinarian on staff to perform surgeries, and provide other medical care to animals with certain needs.

Gambill said once a sick or injured animal reaches a certain point in their recovery, it is better for them to heal in a home, as opposed to the shelter.

Officials with the society said annual medical costs average $400,000.

The medical program directly benefits from the society's 'Happiness Happens Here' Telethon, a partnership with ABC-7 happening Saturday. This year, the society hopes to collect at least $125,000 in donations.

Even if you are unable to personally care for an animal with certain medical needs, the society said any help they can get benefits it overall.

There are several ways you can contribute:

Adopt or foster another animal

Donate to the society via its website, or over the phone by calling (915) 532-6971

Donate over the phone during Saturday's telethon, which will air only on ABC-7

Saturday's telethon will air from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. When calling in to donate, you'll be asked if you're 'Team Dog' or 'Team Cat.' Voting results from this competition will also air on ABC-7.