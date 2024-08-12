Find out who repainted the “J” on the Franklin Mountains

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- An old El Paso landmark just got a facelift.

Organizers posted on social media last week explaining that the Thomas Jefferson Ex Student Association has repainted the "J" on the mountain, next to the star.

Organizers thanked those who contributed to the project to make the revitalization possible.

Officials explained that the project was funded by proceeds from the Jefferson Memorial Walkway, built with brick pieces from the old school before it was rebuilt.

ABC-7 is working to get more information about the project.