The highest-rated Mexican food in El Paso, according to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The debate over which restaurant has the best Mexican food in El Paso has been going on for many years.

This list took the reviews of El Pasoans and compiled them to rank all the Mexican restaurants in town. These are the restaurants that came out on top, according to diners.

Mexican, Seafood

“Ordered the cielito lindo agua chiles, not too spicy but I really liked the flavor of the salsa de la casa. The rib eye tacos and the tacos mixtos didn't stay behind, the rib eye was tender and juicy and the fish and shrimp tacos delicious. The parking is small but you can always park in the street." Ceci M.

Comfort Food, Tacos

“The best high-end, made from scratch Mexican cuisine in El Paso, not your run of the mill offerings. Delicious dessert offerings and appetizers. From the moment you enter, you're greeted personally by the manager. The music is contemporary, and the specialty coctails keep you coming back. I've visited several times with friends and for family celebrations." Evangelina C.

Tacos, Food Trucks

“Quality ingredients and prepared amazingly. Street taco style at a great price. The horchata is perfectly made, not to sweet with great flavor. A must try for all. Great selection of picos." E.A.

Mexican

“Excellent prices and delicious selections very friendly staff damn good menudo and tamales." Simon H.

Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

“Best food, best service. Get there early because it gets pretty busy during lunch hour. Arrived at 11:30am and every table was already full. Well worth the wait. The tortilla soup is perfect." Sarah C.

Mexican

“Amazing mexican food. I had barbacoa and carne asada tacos. The food tasted fresh, right off the grillMy guy had the ribs. Service was perfect, price was good. The atmosphere was very comfortable and family oriented." Bernice U.

Tacos

“Sabor! Amazing flavor and value. Friendly staff and totally authentic vibe." Jordan A.

Mexican