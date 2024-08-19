Skip to Content
District Grades: Find out what the best schools in El Paso are, according to new data

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District is the highest-performing school district in the El Paso region, according to new scores calculated with Texas Education Agency (TEA) data.

The district received a score of 86 for overall academic performance and an 89 for college and career readiness for the 2023-2024 school year.

This year, many Texas school districts are calculating their own scores using TEA data as the agency faces a lawsuit prohibiting it from releasing the 2023-2024 accountability ratings. The districts have the capacity and the authorization from the TEA to calculate and self-report their own grades, YISD officials explained Monday.

Socorro Independent School District, meanwhile, received an 83 overall rating.

"The TEA introduced more rigorous STAAR/EOC assessments in 2023 and a new scale to determine accountability ratings," SISD officials explained. "Due to lawsuits against the new TEA accountability system, official A-F school ratings have not been released."

El Paso Independent School District received an overall rating of 77, according to a district spokesperson.

"This rating is based on performance in three key domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps," the EPISD spokesperson explained.

Each campus is given an individual grade. ABC-7 is working to find the list of EPISD's A-rated schools. See the list of YISD and SISD A-rated school below.

YISD A-rated Schools

  • Alicia R. Chacon IS
  • Eastwood Heights ES
  • Eastwood Knolls IS
  • Glen Cove ES
  • Loma Terrace ES
  • North Loop IS
  • Pebble Hills ES
  • Presa ES
  • Scotsdale ES
  • Tierra Del Sol ES
  • Vista Hills ES
  • Ysleta ES
  • Bel Air HS
  • Eastwood HS
  • Hanks HS
  • Parkland HS
  • Valle Verde Early College HS
  • Young Women’s Leadership Academy

SISD A-rated Schools

  • Mission Early College High School
  • Options High School
  • Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle
  • Col. John O. Ensor Middle
  • SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle
  • Montwood Middle
  • Eastlake Middle
  • Salvador H. Sanchez Middle
  • Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary
  • Loma Verde Elementary
  • Cactus Trails Elementary
  • John Drugan School
