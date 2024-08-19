District Grades: Find out what the best schools in El Paso are, according to new data

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District is the highest-performing school district in the El Paso region, according to new scores calculated with Texas Education Agency (TEA) data.

The district received a score of 86 for overall academic performance and an 89 for college and career readiness for the 2023-2024 school year.

This year, many Texas school districts are calculating their own scores using TEA data as the agency faces a lawsuit prohibiting it from releasing the 2023-2024 accountability ratings. The districts have the capacity and the authorization from the TEA to calculate and self-report their own grades, YISD officials explained Monday.

Socorro Independent School District, meanwhile, received an 83 overall rating.

"The TEA introduced more rigorous STAAR/EOC assessments in 2023 and a new scale to determine accountability ratings," SISD officials explained. "Due to lawsuits against the new TEA accountability system, official A-F school ratings have not been released."

El Paso Independent School District received an overall rating of 77, according to a district spokesperson.

"This rating is based on performance in three key domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps," the EPISD spokesperson explained.

Each campus is given an individual grade. ABC-7 is working to find the list of EPISD's A-rated schools. See the list of YISD and SISD A-rated school below.

YISD A-rated Schools

Alicia R. Chacon IS

Eastwood Heights ES

Eastwood Knolls IS

Glen Cove ES

Loma Terrace ES

North Loop IS

Pebble Hills ES

Presa ES

Scotsdale ES

Tierra Del Sol ES

Vista Hills ES

Ysleta ES

Bel Air HS

Eastwood HS

Hanks HS

Parkland HS

Valle Verde Early College HS

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

SISD A-rated Schools