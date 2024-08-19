District Grades: Find out what the best schools in El Paso are, according to new data
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District is the highest-performing school district in the El Paso region, according to new scores calculated with Texas Education Agency (TEA) data.
The district received a score of 86 for overall academic performance and an 89 for college and career readiness for the 2023-2024 school year.
This year, many Texas school districts are calculating their own scores using TEA data as the agency faces a lawsuit prohibiting it from releasing the 2023-2024 accountability ratings. The districts have the capacity and the authorization from the TEA to calculate and self-report their own grades, YISD officials explained Monday.
Socorro Independent School District, meanwhile, received an 83 overall rating.
"The TEA introduced more rigorous STAAR/EOC assessments in 2023 and a new scale to determine accountability ratings," SISD officials explained. "Due to lawsuits against the new TEA accountability system, official A-F school ratings have not been released."
El Paso Independent School District received an overall rating of 77, according to a district spokesperson.
"This rating is based on performance in three key domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps," the EPISD spokesperson explained.
Each campus is given an individual grade. ABC-7 is working to find the list of EPISD's A-rated schools. See the list of YISD and SISD A-rated school below.
YISD A-rated Schools
- Alicia R. Chacon IS
- Eastwood Heights ES
- Eastwood Knolls IS
- Glen Cove ES
- Loma Terrace ES
- North Loop IS
- Pebble Hills ES
- Presa ES
- Scotsdale ES
- Tierra Del Sol ES
- Vista Hills ES
- Ysleta ES
- Bel Air HS
- Eastwood HS
- Hanks HS
- Parkland HS
- Valle Verde Early College HS
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy
SISD A-rated Schools
- Mission Early College High School
- Options High School
- Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle
- Col. John O. Ensor Middle
- SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle
- Montwood Middle
- Eastlake Middle
- Salvador H. Sanchez Middle
- Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary
- Loma Verde Elementary
- Cactus Trails Elementary
- John Drugan School