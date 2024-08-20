Ysleta ISD named in Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District announced it was named to the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2024.

The list, which took around 4.4 million employer evaluations into account, determined it's score based on employee's willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family, as well as indirect evaluations from friends and families of workers.

“The Ysleta Independent School District is honored to earn such a prestigious recognition from Forbes, and we are proud to offer a workplace environment where our 6,400 employees feel appreciated, respected, and inspired for the benefit of our students and families,” Ysleta ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre said.