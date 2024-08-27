Parents say student discharged pepper spray at North Loop Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents at North Loop Elementary School in the Lower Valley are frustrated with the school's administration after the parents said a student discharged pepper spray at other students last week.

Gustavo Contreras said his daughter witnessed the incident and was called to the principal's office to discuss it.

However, Contreras said neither he nor his wife received any notification from the school about the incident. They only became aware when their daughter mentioned it after school.

Contreras said his wife contacted the school's assistant principal. Contreras said the assistant principal responded and said an incident had occurred, that all district procedures were followed, and that all appropriate parties were contacted.

The district sent ABC-7 the following statement regarding the incident.

"Last Friday, North Loop International School administration was notified that a student discharged pepper spray at another student at the end of an outdoor P.E. class. Both the school nurse and administrators immediately isolated and evaluated the affected student for signs of discomfort, provided medical care to the student, and notified the student’s parent. In addition, the pepper spray was confiscated; security camera footage was reviewed; parents of students involved in the incident were notified; and appropriate disciplinary action was taken in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct, which can be viewed on our website at www.yisd.net. We want to assure everyone that safety is our No. 1 priority, and Ysleta ISD takes every precaution to ensure the security of students and staff on our campuses." Tracy Garcia-Ramirez

YISD Director of Communications

ABC-7 contacted the Ysleta Independent School District to confirm the incident and examine the district procedures, but we have not yet received a response.