Child rapist sentenced to 170 years in El Paso court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Child rapist Edward Alvarado was sentenced to 170 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child. An El Paso court found Alvarado guilty last week on three charges.

Alvarado was arrested in 2016 and accused of continuously sexually assaulting four children.

Alvarado's crimes were the subject of a Borderland Crimes episode earlier this year. One of his victims, who was 5 years old at the time of the crime, told ABC-7 that the wait for justice had been agonizing. Now 17, she spoke to ABC-7 about her eight years locked in bureaucracy of the justice system.

Alvarado's trial began August 14, 2024. The trial took three and a half weeks, with the jury ultimately deciding to convict Alvarado.