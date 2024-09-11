Skip to Content
UTEP host annual stair climb to honor those who died on 9/11

Published 10:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- More than 1,000 people participated in this year's 9/11 tribute stair climb. The event is organized by UTEP's ROTC program. Christopher Beckwith, military instructor at UTEP says the stair climb is their way of paying tribute to the first responders and the everyday citizens who answered the call to help their fellow Americans in peril.

The men and women who attended the stair climb followed the footsteps of first responders by climbing 110 flights of stairs at UTEP's Sun Bowl stadium. Among the climbers were more than 100 firefighters from around the county.

Enrique Duenas, spokesperson for El Paso Fire department said they are honoring the 342 firefighters, 71 police officers, and many more that have died among the years. One climber said the challenge wasnt easy by he stayed motivated by thinking of all the people who sacrificed their lives on 9/11.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

