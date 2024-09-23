Trial date scheduled in state case against Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court officials just scheduled a start date for January 2026 in the state case against the federally-convicted Walmart shooter.

Patrick Crusius plead guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 90 life sentences for the mass shooting carried out August 3, 2019 at the Cielo Vista Walmart. Crusius now faces state charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 31, 2024, where Judge Sam Medrano is expected to hear the defense team's arguments in their efforts to have the state charges dismissed. Crusius' defense team filed the motion to dismiss earlier this year.