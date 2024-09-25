New organization says Lincoln Park conservation committee is not putting event fund profits back into the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Jose Cardoza, President of Barrio Lincoln Park association says he started Lincoln Park conservation committee Hector Gonzales. Cardoza says Gonzales used him to represent the Lincoln Park Barrio because he was a resident and Gonzales was not.

According to Cardoza the two worked together for about a year and it was his understanding money made from events like the annual car shows would be used to improve the community.

"He doesn't contribute anything to the barrio, yet he has these car shows and all the proceeds that he gets from the car shows he keeps," Cardoza said.

I reached to Gonzales for an interview he declined an interview but responded with the following quote.

"The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee has worked tirelessly for 20 years to advocate for Saving the Lincoln Center and to create and maintain the murals at Lincoln Park. Our organization hosts special events to raise funds for the improvements and for new murals that have become iconic in El Paso and attract thousands of people to the park. Mr. Cardoza has been mislead and misinformed about the function of a neighborhood association by a former disgruntled member of our group. Any proceeds from our fundraisers go directly back to improvements and upkeep of the park, murals and surrounding neighborhood. We will continue to work towards our goal of Saving and Reopening the Lincoln Center for the community and all residents of El Paso." Lincoln Park Conservation Committee

Cardoza says while it is true Gonzales has helped to reopen the Lincoln Center he only donated his time.