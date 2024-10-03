El Paso ISD Board approves bond strategist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees announced the selection of bond strategist services from IN2 Architecture Incorporated.

$2.09 million has been allocated for bond strategist services.

The district says the strategist services will focus on essential preparatory work such as community engagement, research, and the creation of strategic designs.

The district hopes this decision will lead El Paso ISD closer to becoming a Destination District and will allow the improvement of educational facilities and resources in alignment with the district's Hopes & Dreams Realized Strategic Blueprint.