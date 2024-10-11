How to protect your Halloween decorations from thieves

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Porch pirates are starting to make their rounds this Halloween season. Videos circulating on social media, show a disturbing trend in El Paso that's leaving people with damaged decorations, or none at all.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows a man stealing a skull decoration from a lower valley home.

The family tells ABC-7, they have had the piece of decor for years.

Across town in Horizon city, a pair of teens were captured recording themselves tackling a Micheal Myers animatronic. The two were then seen running off and laughing.

"It's heartbreaking because you have the kids in the house that have no decorations now, or the neighborhoods get hurt by it. Then people stop decorating. They stop handing out candy. They- they go away with it because of one bad apple," said Thomas Melanson, El Paso resident.

Melanson said he's been setting up decorations at his northeast El Paso home for years. Though this has never happened to him, he says it was shocking to hear.

He said besides having cameras, he also takes other measures to prevent this from happening to him like using pallets and cinder block to hold his decorations down, as well as nails and screws.

"you know, so having that, communication with your neighbors and having that confidence and belief in in your neighbors, in your neighborhood, I think that's what it comes down to," added Melanson.

El Paso Police released this statement:

"As the holiday season approaches, many of our neighborhoods are decorated bringing joy to the community. However, incidents of vandalism to these displays can dampen the holiday spirit for many. As a community, there are proactive steps we can take to help prevent vandalism and protect the decorations that make our holidays so special.

Neighborhood associations can inform the public about the importance of respecting holiday displays. Residents can help by keeping an eye on their surroundings, especially during late-night hours when most vandalism occurs. Installing outdoor security cameras or lights can deter potential vandals, and residents should report suspicious activity to the authorities promptly."