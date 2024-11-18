El Pasoan wins Top Crown at Mister Teen Universe International Pageant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPCC student Daniel Dominguez won the Top Crown at the Mister Teen Universe International Pageant in the Teen Category.

Dominguez competed in Panama to take home the prize, and plans to compete in more upcoming pageants in Paraguay and Puerto Rico soon.

Courtesy: EPCC

The 19-year-old nursing student has also attended Fashion Week in Los Angeles and works as a personal trainer, according to officials at EPCC.

Dominguez's journey to the podium has been marked by roadblocks, including bullying, a learning disability diagnosis, obesity, and the death of his older brother.

Courtesy: EPCC

"At a young age, Daniel was placed in special education after being diagnosed with a delayed speech impairment and a delayed learning incapacity," EPCC officials explain. "Daniel grew to a 229-pound Defensive Lineman for the Americas High School football team, but tired of the bullying throughout his school years, he asked to be taken off the special education designation."

Dominguez says he was helped through high school by a team of teachers and therapists and was eventually able to graduate as what he calls a "normal student."

Courtesy: EPCC

"But life was not without more challenges," a EPCC spokesperson explained. "Before his senior year, his older brother, Juan Carlos Dominguez Jr, died due to alcohol abuse and obesity."

Dominguez said that heartbreak pushed him to lose weight and transform his body.

"The sudden weight loss also meant less playing time on the football team, but with that new physique came new opportunities. Daniel was invited to participate in a modeling competition and won El Paso’s Top Model by Lijuro Productions. From there, his modeling passion grew, and in November 2023 won the award for the Audi of El Paso Male Top Model."

Courtesy: EPCC

Dominguez's next international pageant is happening February 5-8, 2025.