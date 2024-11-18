Sen. Cornyn announces $1 million grant for improved EPISD security

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District is receiving a $1 million federal grant to implement crisis intervention programs aimed at improving security. That is according to U.S. Senator John Cornyn's (R-TX) office.

Cornyn's announcement today explains that the grant funding will go toward violence prevention and crisis response training for law enforcement and school resource officers, as well as firearm safety training for the community. Cornyn's office explains that the grant will also provide funds for data collection, technology, and information-sharing to assist violence reduction efforts.

The U.S. Department of Justice's STOP School Violence Program, authorized by Senator Cornyn's Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will provide a portion of the grant funding. The act, which addresses issues that have previously led to deadly mass shootings, was signed in June 2022.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is about mental health, school safety, and ensuring that the tragedy that struck Uvalde was not in vain,” Senator Cornyn said. “I’m grateful this law is giving schools across our state the resources needed to keep students, staff, and teachers safe.”