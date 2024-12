EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is partnering with Albertsons and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank for Together in Tough Times. We visited several Albertsons locations across El Paso to hand out gift cards to shoppers. Watch the video above to see the full story.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.