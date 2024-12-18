Aviation brigade flying apache helicopters over West El Paso, preparing for big event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For several hours Wednesday afternoon, an aviation brigade has been flying apache helicopters across West El Paso.

An official at Ft. Bliss confirms to ABC-7 that the helicopter pilots are flying in preparation for the Sun Bowl game, happening at noon December 31, 2024 between Louisville and Washington.

Many El Paso residents have noticed and commented on the helicopters' busy and noisy flight patterns over the westside. Ft. Bliss officials say the flights are intended for training ahead of the big event.