Sun Bowl week kicks off with Fan Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Louisville Cardinals and Washington Huskies will meet in the 91st Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

There are plenty of festivities for El Pasoans and visiting football fans to enjoy, starting with the Fan Fiesta on Monday, Dec. 30.

Tune in to ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso Weekend at 8 a.m. to hear from Pat Valdez-Rios, Sun Bowl Association Chairman of Special Events and Ashley Rios, the 2024-2025 Sun Court Lady-in-Waiting.

The Fan Fiesta is a family friendly event featuring entertainment, food, drinks, games and the annual Battle of the Bands.

Doors open at 4 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center, and a variety of events last until 10 p.m.

You can find more information on the Fan Fiesta and other Sun Bowl events on the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl website.