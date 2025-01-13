Skip to Content
Country music showdown in El Paso

Splendid Sun Productions
By
Published 11:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On April 11, 2025, the Cowtown Event Center will host Eli Young Band, Ashley McBryde, and a surprise guest. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Eli Young Band, who are known for hits like "Crazy Girl" and "Even if it Breaks your Heart," will be joined by Grammy Award winning artist Ashley McByrde. A surprise guest will also be taking the stage.

“We’re thrilled to bring this caliber of talent to El Paso,” says Maria Suarez, Marketing Coordinator at Splendid Sun Productions. “After the success of Midland last year, we’re proud to continue showcasing top-tier country acts in the Sun City. This is a night fans won’t want to miss.”

Lauren Bly

