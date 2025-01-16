NOVA Career Institute welcomes community to grand opening of new education facility

A new school in El Paso welcomed several community members and local businesses to their campus for their grand opening, inviting them to learn more about the healthcare industry programs and courses that they offer.

The NOVA Career Institute located in East El Paso held their grand opening on Wednesday at 3 p.m., which was hosted by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Campus Director Anibal Acosta said it was about a decade in the making – now doors are finally open.

"We offer the medical assistant program and the medical billing and coding program. Those are programs that are very in-demand," said Acosta.

He wanted to offer an alternative course for those who want an education and start in the workforce without the extensive years of studying to obtain their diploma and certification.

"They're only 9 months long, and the school offers a bunch of other things to help the students be successful," he added.

Acosta mentioned that they also offer a phlebotomy tech course which only lasts three weeks long.

The event gathered businesses for networking opportunities and to celebrate the institute's new milestone, some that attended include Perfect Spaces, The Saucedo Lock Company, Print it by the Minute, among others.

According to Acosta, classes at the institute start every five weeks.