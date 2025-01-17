Skip to Content
El Paso

E.coli bacteria found in EL Paso water well

KVIA,file
By
New
Published 11:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A well that is not currently in use tested positive for E.coli on January 15th according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulations. All water is safe to drink. The raw groundwater is water that is directly taken from the ground that has not gone through treatment process.

Officials confirm the well, located on Coolidge Way and south of Interstate 10, has been out of service since mid-December and was only turned on this week to get sampled.

This is not the same well that tested positive back in November.

"We want to remind customers that our water is safe to drink," said Ruben Rodriguez, Chief Water Quality Compliance Officer. "It is standard practice that the water pumped is chlorinated before it enters the distribution system."

The well will not be in use as it goes through the disinfection process.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content