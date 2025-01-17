E.coli bacteria found in EL Paso water well

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A well that is not currently in use tested positive for E.coli on January 15th according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulations. All water is safe to drink. The raw groundwater is water that is directly taken from the ground that has not gone through treatment process.

Officials confirm the well, located on Coolidge Way and south of Interstate 10, has been out of service since mid-December and was only turned on this week to get sampled.

This is not the same well that tested positive back in November.

"We want to remind customers that our water is safe to drink," said Ruben Rodriguez, Chief Water Quality Compliance Officer. "It is standard practice that the water pumped is chlorinated before it enters the distribution system."

The well will not be in use as it goes through the disinfection process.