New El Paso beauty academy giving away one free tuition scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Beauty Barber Academy (EBBA) will have its Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, January 25th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at 5907 Brook Hollow Drive, El Paso, Texas 79925 and the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. and is supported by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The EBBA Academy is offering one free tuition scholarship. To be entered to win, contact EBBA Academy before January 24th. The winner will be announced at the ceremony on January 25th.

Attendees will get the opportunity to tour the facilities, learn about the various programs offered and talk with EBBA Academy's instructors.

The beauty and barbering school offers hands-on programs for students who wish to pursue a career in beauty, barbering, and esthetics.

Imane Messahel

