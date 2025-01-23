Walmart shooting case gag order extended to include former DA Hicks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The gag order surrounding the El Paso Walmart shooting case has been extended to include former District Attorney Bill Hicks.

Patrick Crusius' lawyers asked the court to extend the gag order to include Hicks. Court documents show that the defense team filed the motion last month in the 409th District Court.

The gag order first went into effect in July 2022, and prevented all parties involved in the legal case from publicly speaking about the case.

"Therefore, it is ordered that Mr. Hicks will remain subject to the terms of this Court’s July 1, 2022, Gag Order after he leaves office as the District Attorney for El Paso County," the documents obtained by ABC-7 state.

Crusius pleaded guilty to murder charges in federal court and was sentenced to multiple life sentences. He is now fighting his state charges after previously pleading not guilty. He is accused of killing 23 people and shooting and injuring multiple others on August 3, 2019 at the Cielo Vista Walmart in East El Paso.