Celebration of Life ceremony planned for children who died in Ruidoso flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The family of the two children who died in the Ruidoso flooding last month are hosting a Celebration of Life for the brother and sister next week.

Sebastian and Charlotte Trotter were swept away by floodwaters during a family camping trip to Ruidoso. Their parents were severely injured in the flooding. Their father is an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bliss.

The Trotter Family (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

The event is happening Friday, August 15, 2025 at 1:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of El Paso located at 805 Montana Avenue.

The family is asking that attendees bring stuffed animals and pet supplies to be donated to the El Paso Children's Hospital, El Paso Animal Services, and the Ruidoso Humane Society.