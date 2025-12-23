City of El Paso owns drone network from brand US officials say poses national security risk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The City of El Paso said Tuesday it's assessing the impact after the Federal Communications Commission announced the ban of new foreign drone models.

El Paso has a citywide network of DJI drones, a Chinese brand that the U.S. said poses a national security risk. The city's drone program is used for public safety. For example, city officials said they use the drone network at concerts, parades and emergency situations to provide an aerial view to police and few crews.

In September, Fort Bliss told ABC-7 the military post didn't know about the City of El Paso deploying a drone network using technology made in China.

The city's drone network was the topic of an episode of ABC-7 Xtra Sunday, which you can watch here.

The FCC decision bans the import and sale of all new drone models and critical equipment made by foreign manufacturers, including the world’s largest drone maker, DJI.

The FCC is excluding models already approved for sale and those currently in use, meaning the City of El Paso can keep using its DJI drone network.

ABC-7 requested an interview with the City of El Paso. City spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta declined our interview request. She only sent a written statement:

"We are reviewing the FCC ruling and coordinating internally with our Aviation, Fire, and Police departments to assess any potential operational impacts.

According to the FCC, this action does not affect any previously purchased drone. At this time, the ruling does not require the City to immediately suspend existing drone operations. The City’s drone program remains focused on public safety, and we will continue to comply with all applicable federal guidance and requirements.

Regarding your request for total program costs, we do not have a final, verified figure available today. We are compiling the City’s total investment in the drone program since its inception in 2018 and will share that information once it is finalized and verified for accuracy.

As a reminder, the City’s drone program has been in place since 2018 and supports public safety operations. While DJI manufactures some of the equipment currently in use, the City has taken steps to safeguard data and systems. As we previously stated, we are continuing to monitor federal guidance and any additional actions that may be taken. We are also determining next steps to ensure the City remains in full compliance while continuing to support public safety operations."