El Pasoans who lost loved ones from Covid-19 can learn about available grief counseling

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Department of Public Health and Emergence Health Network, the community's largest mental health services provider, have partnered to provide bereavement guidance and counseling support resources to those who lost loved ones due to Covid-19.

In an effort to help the community learn about bereavement coping mechanisms, Emergence Health Network in collaboration with the Department of Public Health will host two community sessions in English and Spanish Wednesday evening. The English session will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Spanish session at 7 p.m.

"Many members of the El Paso community have suffered the loss of loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Losing a loved one is associated with risk factors which can lead to prolonged grief disorder, post-traumatic stress, and other poor bereavement outcomes among relatives," said Public Health Director Angela Mora. "Bereavement is a natural part of the human experience, but it can understandably be intensely painful, and can negatively impact physical and mental health."

The two sessions will be led by mental health professionals, Luis Chavarria, MBA, QMHP-CS, Manager of Community Education, and Gomecindo Lopez, LPC, Director of Community Recovery Center. They will be discussing how the community can benefit from bereavement services and provide referrals for support groups for bereavement counseling.

To participate, download the free Microsoft Teams application and join on the meeting on your computer or mobile app by clicking on this link.

Or call in (audio only): (915) 213-4096 Phone Conf. ID: 275 033 460#