‘One of the safest places you can be is in a dental office’; El Paso dental expert warns people are delaying care

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- National Dentist Day is this Saturday. It's an opportunity to thank your dental provider and take check of your oral health.

Dr. Richard Black, the Dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said oral health affects an individual's overall health. He warned that many are delaying dental care during the pandemic.

"Probably one of the safest places you can be is in a dental office," Dr. Black said.

