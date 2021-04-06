April is Autism Acceptance Month; El Paso organization to hold annual run/walk

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas - April is Autism Acceptance Month and the Autism Society of Texas El Paso is preparing for their 13th annual Run/Walk for Autism on Saturday, April 24.

"The purpose of the Run/Walk is to spread acceptance, understanding and inclusion," said Aime Phillips, president of the Autism Society of Texas El Paso (ASTEP). Proceeds from registrations/participants will help ASTEP continue to provide free to low cost services to the Autism community and their families. Proceeds will also help complete the group's Autism Resource Center inside Sunland Park Mall.

The services provided by ASTEP include information and referrals, support, advocacy, educational trainings, and social groups.

You can participate in the Run/Walk in one of two ways. In person by walking a mile inside Sunland Park Mall anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 24th, or virtually at home and posting your participation on social media by using the hashtag #13THANNUALRUNWALK4AUTISM.

Register for the event by going to http://www.autismsocietyep.org. Register before April 10th to get an event t-shirt. Registration fee is $20 for adults, $15 for military and $10 for a person with autism or for children 12 and younger. After April 10th, registration will be $25 per person.

For more information, call 915-772-9100, or email runwalkforautism@autismsocietyep.org.