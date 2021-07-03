ABC-7 at Noon: Author explores overcoming suffering in new book

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- Choosing to embrace the pain when you're suffering instead of running away from it. That's the message from Houston author, Thomas Fellow's new book, "Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering."

The book was inspired by "The Road to Character", written by New York Times best-selling author David Brooks as well as "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee. The book feature Mrs. Dubose, a character from "To Kill A Mockingbird" and highlights her choice to choose to suffer by getting Jem, Atticus' son, to read to her so she would be distracted from the pain of going through morphine withdrawal.

To purchase the book, click here.