El Paso Pro-Musica presents Camerata Del Sol

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Pro-Musica is back following the postponement of Concerts during the annual January Chamber Music Festival with performances by Camerata Del Sol in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Camerata Del Sol "is a young, innovative group of musicians who make their home in Las Cruces, that works to bring unique chamber music experiences to life," according to El Paso Pro-Musica.

The performance Wednesday, February 9 at Double Eagle in Old Mesilla at 6:00 p.m. and Friday, February 11 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets visit eppm.org or the EPPM Office at 915-747-8163.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

You can also visit cameratadelsorg.org or on Instagram @cameratadelsol.