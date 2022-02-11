YISD Young Women’s Leadership Academy working to enroll more students

EL PASO, Texas -- The Young Women's Leadership Academy is getting ready to celebrate its first graduating class ever.

"We have students that are graduating that are already signing with universities with million dollar scholarships off based on their academics and merit contributions of what they've done over the past six years at our school," said Malinda Villalobos, principal of the all-girls school.

The school opened for the 2016-2017 school year.

YWLA is apart of the Young Women’s Preparatory Network (ywpn), a nonprofit organization that works with public school district to create all-girls college-prep schools across the country.

Students in 5th through 8th grade can now apply for the 6th through 12th grade school.

Anyone interested can apply online at www.yisd.net/ywla or call 915-434-1300 for more information.

Another information session is on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the campus located at 8040 Yermoland.