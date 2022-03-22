ALPFA El Paso Chapter to host ‘Soy Poderosa’ Women’s Conference

EL PASO, Texas -- The Association of Latino Professionals For America - El Paso Chapter is celebrating 2nd annual "Soy Poderosa" Women's Conference at the end of International Women's Month.

The group is highlighting Latina women across the Borderland.

The event is taking place on March 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pioneers 21 located at 500 West Overland Avenue #Suite 230 in downtown El Paso.

You can follow ALPFA on instagram: @alpfaelpasochapter and Facebook: ALPFA El Paso

You can register for the even by clicking here.