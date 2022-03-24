El Paso Playhouse to host production of ‘Roosters’

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Playhouse is getting ready to host it production of Chicano play "Roosters."

Set in the southwest, the play tells the story about a young campesino and his father Gallo, a legendary cock fighter. Gallo, who is just released from jail wants to reestablish his status but Hector wants to sell his fathers winning bird.

Opening night is March 25. The show runs through April 10 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

