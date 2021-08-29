Multiple families homeless after big Socorro blaze

Local News

SOCORRO, Texas -- Several families were burned out of their homes during an early Sunday morning fire in Socorro.

It happened overnight in the 10000 block of Mirisa Street, where the multi-family residence was destroyed by flames.

Video of the blaze taken by ABC-7 viewer Sixto Ramirez showed the dark sky lit up with an orange glow as fire consumed the home.

Socorro firefighters were back at the scene on Sunday afternoon knocking down hot spots that flared up due to the wind.

Neighbors told ABC-7 that the burned building contained three apartments with a total of nine people living there.

All the residents apparently made it out safe, and the local American Red Cross chapter said it was working to provide assistance to the families who were displaced as a result of the fire.

There was no immediate word on a cause for that fire.