Electrical equipment mishap in Deming triggers power outages in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A failure involving El Paso Electric Co. equipment in southern New Mexico triggered scattered power outages as far away as El Paso on Saturday morning.

"We experienced a transmission outage due to equipment failure at a substation near Deming, New Mexico and caused a ripple effect in El Paso," EPE spokesman George De La Torre told ABC-7.

The incident occurred about 6:15 a.m., according to the utility, with the outages lasting about an hour before service was restored to all customers impacted.

