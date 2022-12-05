Skip to Content
El Pasoans come out early to enjoy USA vs. Netherlands in World Cup

EL PASO, Texas- Fans from all over the Borderland were enjoying the US and Netherlands World Cup match up over the weekend.

Many gathered at The District on North Mesa around 8AM to cheer on the red, white and blue.

“Hey America #1, El Paso 915 lets gooooo!!! Misa Monreal told ABC-7.

Though the game did not go the way the fans wanted it to, they still enjoyed coming out.

“The World Cup comes around, doesn't come around every four years we have to be out here celebrating our team,” Chris Marquez said.

