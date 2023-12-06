ABC-7 at 4: Bringing awareness to Alzheimer disease

El Paso, (TX)- In a recent study, El Paso ranked 10th in the country for those 65+ living with Alzheimer’s. Bringing awareness to our initiatives is a priority, and through the support of local sponsors, donors, and supporters, this has become possible on a larger scale. Marble Brewing brewed and created a #ENDALZ Beer to raise funds and bring awareness of Alzheimer’s. Union Draft House partnered with them to sell the beer, and a portion of every beer sold will support the El Paso Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Both organizations have been great supporters. December 6th at 6:00 pm, there will be the check presentation at Union Draft House at Sunland Park at 6 pm. The event is open to the public.

