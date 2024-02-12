El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to Host Black Voice Showcase Celebrating the Arts during Black History Month

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) The Black Voice Showcase is being organized by the El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as part of their efforts to promote diversity and cultural appreciation in the community. By hosting this event, the sorority hopes to create a space where voices can be heard and artistic expressions can be celebrated. El Paso Alumnae Chapter is part of an international organization with over 1060 chapters in all fifty states and several international countries. Over 350,000 women are members of the organization. Elsie Cooke-Holmes is the International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a public service sorority.

The sorority is extending an invitation to individuals of all ages and ethnicities who are interested in participating in this talent exhibition. Whether you have a passion for singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, or poetry reading, this is your chance to showcase your skills and be a part of a memorable event. There are no specific themes or topics that performers need to focus on, allowing them the freedom to express themselves in their preferred art form.

The Black Voice Showcase will feature various performances from talented individuals and groups in the El Paso community. From soulful singing to captivating dance routines, playing melodies from instruments, and thought-provoking poetry readings, the audience can expect a diverse range of talent on display.

In addition to the participants, the Black Voice Showcase will also feature a panel of judges who will evaluate the performances and award first, second, and third prizes. This allows performers to receive recognition for their exceptional talent and dedication.

The event will take place at the Loretto Academy Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

To register for the Black Voice Showcase, individuals can sign up using the provided link (https://form.jotform.com/233493751500049) or by contacting the committee at epacaaknowledgebowl2@gmail.com. The sorority encourages individuals and groups of all ages and ethnicities to participate and share their unique talents with the community.

The El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. looks forward to hosting the Black Voice Showcase and celebrating the arts during Black History Month. They believe this event will not only showcase the incredible talent within the El Paso community but also provide an opportunity for individuals to come together and appreciate the power of artistic expression.