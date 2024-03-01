Skip to Content
Local business serves up cake in a can

Can cake - it's cake, in a can!
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local business has found a way to have your cake - on the go - and eat it, too! The Cake Boutique has been around on the west side for more than ten years, but the idea to serve up cake in a transportable can, similar to a soda can, is new.

Customers are eating it up! There are now can cake vending machines at Cielo Vista Mall and Bassett Mall. Each can contains the equivalent of two cupcakes, complete with frosting. Popular flavors include chocolate, cookies and cream, strawberry and banana. How does the cake end up sealed inside a can? That's a company secret.

For more information on these can cakes, click here: CANCAKESBYSANDY.COM

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

