Trusted mechanic retires after 46 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's the end of an era in northeast El Paso, as Brett Conner prepares to end his career at Bob's Big Boys Toys. "The honest mechanic," as he's called, first started working at his dad's gas station, picking up cigarette butts for 25 cents an hour. His father, eventually teaching him about business, and the art of restoring mustangs and fixing cars..

"When he was little, he used to like to take things apart and find out why they worked...and i think that's where it came from," says Brett's wife, Fab Conner.

Brett Conner says he inherited a loyal customer base from his dad, and has kept many of them for generations.

"I remember seeing babies in cars. Now those babies have had kids and they've grown up and some have had kids themselves," says Brett Conner. In fact, when asked about his biggest accomplishment in the past 46 years, Conner didn't talk about a flashy car or brag on his work - he said what he's most proud of are the relationships he's formed over the years. Conner is known for his compassion - especially with those who are often taken advantage of, like the elderly, and single moms. He gives much of the credit for his success to his employees. He says he'll miss them every day.

Master L-1 Mechanic Conner says he still has "gas in the tank," and is looking forward to spending more time with his family, bike riding, motorcycling, and volunteering for his church.

For those curious about what will happen to the shop, we are told it has a new owner, and will stay in business. Good luck in retirement, Brett!