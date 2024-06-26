City of El Paso and City of Las Cruces reopen cooling centers this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has reopened cooling centers to help the community beat the heat as temperatures rise in the borderland this week.

You can visit one of five cooling centers throughout the city from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, cooling centers are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the following City of El Paso cooling centers:

Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg) Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol) Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda) Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad) Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

You can also take advantage of the public libraries across El Paso. The libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Saturday. Libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. And on Fridays, the public libraries are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here are the locations for El Paso public libraries:

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th) Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva) Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills) Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin) Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins) Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough) Memorial Park (3200 Copper) Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C) Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda) Westside (125 Belvidere)

In the City of Las Cruces, cooling centers will be open until Wednesday, June 26th. Las Cruces cooling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here is a list of the following cooling center locations: