Bataan Memorial Death March canceled by Army due to coronavirus concerns

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico – U.S. Army officials on Wednesday made the decision to cancel this year's Bataan Memorial Death March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

The 31st running had been scheduled to take place Sunday at White Sands Missile Range. More than 10,000 participants - a record number - had been registered for the 2020 event, organizers said.

"The Army is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and the march's participants, and is following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to cancel gatherings of 250 participants or more in locations where there is minimal to moderate threat of the virus spreading," said WSMR spokesman John "Drew" Hamilton.

The 26.2-mile course honors the soldiers who defended the Philippines at the outbreak of World War II.

Participants – military members and civilians – compete in teams or as individuals. In the “heavy” division, each participant carries a 35-pound rucksack. The event also features a 14.2-mile, noncompetitive route.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause to our guests, race participants, volunteers, sponsors and other stakeholders, many of whom are traveling from outside the state of New Mexico," Hamilton said.

The only other time the event has been cancelled was in 2003 during the military's "Operation Iraqi Freedom."

Currently, officials said there were no known COVID-19 cases reported at WSMR. Earlier Wednesday though, New Mexico officials said the state had recorded its first three cases of infection - all in the northern part of the state.