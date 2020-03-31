Holloman Air Force Base reports 1st confirmed coronavirus case

Military

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Holloman Air Force Base has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus, base officials and the Alamogordo city manager said Tuesday evening.

The 49th Medical Group said in a statement that "an individual assigned to Holloman AFB tested positive for COVID-19" earlier Tuesday.

"The individual is under the care and direction of medical professionals and will remain in isolation until the member is no longer symptomatic and cleared by medical professionals," the statement said.

Officials with the 49th Medical Group said they were in the process of tracing and notifying those who may have had contact with the infected person.

The Alamogordo city manager's office indicated the city was "monitoring the ongoing situation closely" at the base, but added there was "no cause for panic" among the community.

"The news is unwelcome, but not unexpected," a city statement said.