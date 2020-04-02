Military offers glimpse of Doña Ana County quarantine site for Fort Bliss soldiers

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Fort Bliss commanders said Thursday they were stepping back from an announcement just a day prior to raise the risk condition level to "HP Con Delta," which indicates the cornavirus poses a severe threat at the post.

Meantime, officials released photographs and information about one of their quarantine sites for returning Fort Bliss soldiers.

The site is called Westbrook and is just over the Texas-New Mexico state border in Doña Ana County, about 29 miles from the post.

The U.S. Army said soldiers are quarantined there for 14 days and monitored for symptoms after returning from overseas or suspected virus affected areas in order "to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases to their friends, family, and community."

Through the Defense Visualization Information Distribution Service, known as DVIDS, the military shared the below photo of Fort Bliss "soldiers relaxing outside their barracks for the next 14 days."

DVIDS also released this photo below of several pallets of bottled water, saying soldiers are "given snacks, water and toiletries upon their arrival."

The Army's release of images of the quarantine site comes after a recent Associated Press report that alleged some soldiers returning to Fort Bliss and put under quarantine were denied water and bathrooms, before being packed into barracks rooms with little food and little access to the outside.

Pentagon leaders quickly took notice of the report and had said changes were underway.