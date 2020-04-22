Skip to Content
Holloman AFB in Alamogordo to get new F-16 training unit

F-16 fighter jet
Senior Airman Chase Cannon/Air Force
An F-16 fighter jet taxis toward the hangars at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico –  Some good news for the Borderland economy.

The secretary of the U.S. Air Force has designated Holloman Air Force Base outside of Alamogordo as the permanent home for an F-16 Block 40 Formal Training Unit.

The unit -- the 8th Fighter Squadron -- includes 28 aircraft and about 185 officers, civilians and maintenance contractors that moved to Holloman as an interim basis to make room for the growing number of F-35As at their former home at Hill AFB in Utah.

A second F-16 FTU based at Luke AFB in Arizona, which was previously scheduled to relocate, will remain in place.

