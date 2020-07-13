Pilot injured in military jet crash at Holloman Air Force Base

Military

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico – A U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper jet crashed during a landing attempt Monday evening at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, officials said.

The lone pilot aboard the jet was able to eject just prior to the crash, the military said. He was being treated for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash of the aircraft, assigned to the 49th Wing, was under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.