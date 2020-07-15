Military flights resume at Holloman AFB after F-16C fighter jet crash

Military

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico — Military flights resumed Wednesday at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico following an F-16C jet fighter crash two days ago, officials said.

In the Monday evening crash at the base, the pilot of the single-engine aircraft successfully ejected and suffered minor injuries. Officials said the flight was part of a routine training mission and the F-16 crashed near a runway during a landing attempt.

"Holloman conducted a temporary, partial stand-down of local flying operations on Tuesday, July 14th, to ensure the safety of the airfield and the wellness of the aircrew. There are no indications of any fleet-wide issues. Normal flying operations have resumed fully as of today," the base said in a statement issued Wednesday.

A board of officers investigating the crash determined that “the pilot did exactly what he was supposed to do in this situation,” said Col. Ryan Keeney, the 49th Wing commander.

The pilot’s identity was not released and the statement provided no additional details about the circusmtances of the crash.