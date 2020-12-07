After century of serving Las Cruces vets, American Legion Post 10 in ‘dire straights’

Military

(Editor's note: Scroll down to the end of this article to find information on how to donate to the legion.)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After 101 years of welcoming and championing the veterans of Las Cruces, the pandemic may force American Legion Post 10 to close.

"The way things are going, we won't be able to survive 2021," said Edward Torres, the commander of American Legion Post 10. "We're probably good until February of 2021. Then, we'll be in dire straights."

"This is my family," said Kristopher Jarvis, 1st Vice Commander of the post. "It's my home away from home."

Once full of laughter, friendship and community, the large meeting space has been closed to the public since March.

"Life is a higher priority than bingo is," Said Torres. "That's what's on the line. It hurts not to see your friends, it hurts us financially, but we have to look at the bright side and hope we are not spreading the Covid."

The organization has disconnected utilities to save as much money as possible, but the insurance company is still requiring a $1,000 payment a month.

"Even as we've cut all of our bills to the bone - cut water, cut trash, cut everything you can think of, we still have a massive insurance bill," Jarvis explained. "We have a big building."

If you'd like to help Post 10, you can donate to their fundraiser at this link. You can also donate by mail to P.O. Box 7, Las Cruces, N.M., 88004.

"I don't want to think of a Doña Ana without an American Legion in it,"