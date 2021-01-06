Woman shot & killed at U.S. Capitol was Air Force veteran, husband says; gunfire caught on video

Military

WASHINGTON, DC -- A woman who was shot in the chest and killed by law enforcement Wednesday during a violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters was apparently an Air Force veteran from California.

Ashli Babbitt had served 14 years in the Air Force "and was a high level security official throughout her time in service," according to her husband in an interview with KUSI-TV in San Diego.

Aaron Babbitt told KUSI that he stayed home to operate a business the couple owned while his wife, a staunch Trump supporter, traveled to the rally turned riot.

"Nothing will stop us…. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light,” Ashli Babbitt had tweeted after arriving in Washington on Tuesday night.

Reports indicated her shooting occurred while she was climbing into the Capitol building through a broken window. She was critically wounded and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

“I really don’t know why she decided to do this,” Ashli Babbitt’s mother-in-law told WTTG-TV in Washington on Wednesday night.

The shooting inside the Capitol was caught on video that a blogger posted on social media and is viewable below. Caution, it is graphic!